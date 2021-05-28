It’s Like Mardi Gras: Carnivale Parade Saturday Afternoon

The parade is set, and the krewes are ready for Carnivale Saturday at 2:00 Saturday afternoon..

“We’re recreating the spirit and energy of Mardi Gras with our Carnivale parade,” said Danny Zimmern, president of Pensacola Mardi Gras,. “We’re expecting great crowds on Saturday for this huge parade — everyone is welcome.”

After the singing of the national anthem, the parade kicks off at Garden and Spring Streets with a very special and somber moment as Gold Star Members and Surviving Families are honored during a Memorial Tribute. The Northwest Florida Patriot Guard Riders will escort the special float along the parade route ahead of the Krewes.

Danny is being called the “man who saved Mardi Gras” but he gives the credit to his Executive Director, Amy Newman, and says he and his team just want to give the community an event to remember.

“We do this because it’s for the entire community,” said Zimmern. “Mardi Gras and Carnivale are for absolutely everyone, and that’s why these events and parades are so important. Losing Mardi Gras kept the Krewes from the social interaction that allows ideas and passions for the community to foster. Costumes, building social circles, hearing community needs, coming up with solutions, and guaranteeing a great quality of life for Krewe members, and families who come and make a day of watching are what it’s all about.”

The parade will follow the traditional downtown route from Garden and Spring to Palafox and up to Wright, then south on Palafox to Main.