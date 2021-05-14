Former Tate High Homecoming Queen Pleads Not Guilty In Vote Scandal

A former Tate High School homecoming queen has entered a not guilty plea to the charges against her.

Emily Rose Grover, 18, was scheduled to appear in court Friday. She waived her appearance and instead entered a written plea of not guilty through her attorney Randall Etheridge.

Grover was 17-year old juvenile at the time of her arrest in April by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She turned 18 just a few days later, and is now being tried as an adult.

Grover and her mother Laura Carroll, former assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School, were charged by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with one count each of felony offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices; felony unlawful use of a two-way communications device, felony criminal use of personally identifiable information, and conspiracy to commit these offenses. The misdemeanor conspiracy charge against both has been upgraded by prosecutors to a felony count.

Carroll previously pleaded not guilty remains free on a $6,000 bond. Grover is free on a $2,000 bond.

Both are accused of illegally accessing the Escambia County School District FOCUS computer system and casting 246 for Tate homecoming queen in the fall of 2020. Grover won, but she was expelled and has been stripped of the crown.