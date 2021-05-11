Florida Forest Service Expects To Begin Filling Krul Lake Today

Here’s an update to a story we brought you three weeks ago.

In April, Florida Forest Service officials told NorthEscambia.com then that it would be about two weeks before repair would be complete on Krul Lake in the Blackwater State Forest. The project took a little longer than anticipated to complete, but water will soon be back in the lake.

If all goes as planned, the Forest Service plans to close the floodgate at Krul Lake Tuesday afternoon. It would normally take the lake about a week to fill, but it could be sooner depending on how much rain falls the next couple of days.

Krul Lake is filled from springs located on the north end of the lake and is popular summer swimming area. The Krul Recreation area, located about a half mile east of Munson, also features restrooms and showers, hiking trails, a gristmill, a suspension bridge over Sweetwater Creek, and a picnic area.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.