Escambia Graduations Now Open At 100% Capacity, No Tickets Needed

Escambia County has opened all graduations with no capacity limits and no tickets needed.

The Pensacola Bay Center has increased arena capacity to 100% for graduations. Seating inside the Pensacola Bay Center arena is first come, first served, and no admission ticket is needed to enter for high school graduations.

CDC guidelines indicate that individuals who are immunized no longer need to wear a face covering. Those individuals who are not immunized are encouraged to wear face coverings, according to the school district.

“We are very grateful not only to our high school administrations for their continued hard work during this process, but we also thank the Pensacola Bay Center for their constant communication and keeping us informed each step of the way. We look forward to celebrating with seniors, families and friends,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said.

The Escambia County School District graduation schedule is below.

The following graduations will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at Pensacola High School:

Escambia Virtual Academy

George Stone Technical Center

Success Academy

The following graduations will be held at the Pensacola Bay Center:

June 4

Washington High School 9 a.m.

Pensacola High School 12:30 p.m.

Escambia High School 4 p.m.

June 7

Tate High School, 9 a.m.

Northview High School, 12:30 p.m.

West Florida High School, 3:30 p.m.

Pine Forest High School, 7 p.m.

Additional graduations will be held:

District Extended Graduation, June 2, 9:30 a.m., Hall Center Room 160

Westgate, May 21, 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Auditorium

Santa Rosa County has also opened all their graduations with capacity limits. For Santa Rosa County schools will outdoor venues, tickets may be provided in the event graduation must be moved indoors due to weather.