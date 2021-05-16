Escambia Commission, Pensacola Council To Hold Joint Meeting

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, the Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson will hold a joint workshop on Monday, May 17 from 3-5 p.m. at Bayview Community Resource Center, located at 2000 East Lloyd Street in Pensacola.

The current agenda includes WEst Florida Public Library System and a homeless reduction task force.

Members of the public may attend the meeting in person, however, seating capacity will be restricted to 50% occupancy. Consistent with CDC guidelines, attendees will be encouraged to sit at least six feet apart and the city council encourages citizens to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth. To watch the meeting live:

The meeting will be live streamed on the Escambia County YouTube page at the following link:https://www.youtube.com/c/EscambiaCountyTV98

Citizens may submit comments on any agenda item via email to Council Executive Don Kraher at dkraher@cityofpensacola.com by 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 17. All comments submitted will be made a part of the official record.