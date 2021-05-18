ECUA Says Nearly 6 Million Gallons Of Sewage Leaked Last Week; Perdido Bay Health Advisories Remain In Effect

Nearly 6 million gallons of sewage leaked over 20 hours last week form the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility, and health advisories remain in effect.

In a report to the Florida Department of Environmental Management on Monday, ECUA said 5.922 million gallons leaked, and 222,660 gallons was collected. ECUA acknowledged in the report that the spill did reach Bayou Marcus Creek and surrounding wetlands.

A 30-inch diameter pipe at the Emerald Coast Utility Authority Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility ruptured Thursday night. Some 20 hours later, the pipe had been replaced and was back in service. About 7:45 p.m. Friday, ECUA said the overflow had ceased and the plant had resume normal operation.

Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health issued a health advisory for Perdido Bay south of the Bayou Marcus Creek. The health department advised any water-related activities due to the potential for high bacteria levels. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management also advised caution and an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in Perdido Bay. The state line is roughly in the middle of the bay.

Monday afternoon, ECUA said they began sampling Saturday for E. Coli in Bayou Marcus Creek and Enterococci in Perdido Bay.

“The Perdido Bay sample results were below maximum allowable thresholds for Enterococci for both days,” ECUA said. “The upstream creek location sample results were also below maximum allowable thresholds for both days. The creek entry point and downstream sample results for both days were above the maximum allowable threshold but are declining rapidly.”

The facility is located west of the North Blue Angel Parkway and Muldoon Road intersection (maps below).