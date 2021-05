ECSO Searching For Juvenile Last Seen Near Tate High School

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile last seen near Tate High School

Conner Gresh, 15, was last seen Friday, April 30 in the 1700 block of Tate Road near Tate High School wearing a black cap, black jacket and green pants. He is 5-foot, 2-inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.