Escambia County Asks Residents Not To Call 911 Unless It’s A True Emergency

Escambia County doesn’t want residents to call 911 unless it’s real emergency.

According to the county, nonemergency calls to 911 overloads the 911 system and uses ambulance resources.

According to Escambia County, an emergency is any situation that requires immediate assistance from the police, fire department or ambulance, including:

A fire

A crime, especially if in progress

A car crash, especially if someone is injured

A medical emergency, such as someone who is unconscious, gasping for air or not breathing, experiencing an allergic reaction, having chest pain, having uncontrollable bleeding, or any other symptoms that require immediate medical attention

The county also says that if you are not sure if it is a true emergency, they recommend calling 911 and let them determine if you need emergency help.

“Calling 9-1-1 in an emergency can save lives and bring immediate help by first responders,” said interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Knowing how and when to make a 9-1-1 call can make all the difference in a critical situation. It’s important that first responders are being used for true emergencies.”

Escambia County said do not call 9-1-1 for nonemergent situations such as: