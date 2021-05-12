Escambia County Asks Residents Not To Call 911 Unless It’s A True Emergency
May 12, 2021
Escambia County doesn’t want residents to call 911 unless it’s real emergency.
According to the county, nonemergency calls to 911 overloads the 911 system and uses ambulance resources.
According to Escambia County, an emergency is any situation that requires immediate assistance from the police, fire department or ambulance, including:
- A fire
- A crime, especially if in progress
- A car crash, especially if someone is injured
- A medical emergency, such as someone who is unconscious, gasping for air or not breathing, experiencing an allergic reaction, having chest pain, having uncontrollable bleeding, or any other symptoms that require immediate medical attention
The county also says that if you are not sure if it is a true emergency, they recommend calling 911 and let them determine if you need emergency help.
“Calling 9-1-1 in an emergency can save lives and bring immediate help by first responders,” said interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Knowing how and when to make a 9-1-1 call can make all the difference in a critical situation. It’s important that first responders are being used for true emergencies.”
Escambia County said do not call 9-1-1 for nonemergent situations such as:
- Requests for Information: Calls for information, such as directory assistance, driving directions or road closures, should not be made to 911. Call 311 or visit the county website.
- Information about COVID-19: If you have come in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus or have symptoms such as fever or cough, call your health care provider, not 911.
- Non-life threatening medical situations: Minor injuries or medical conditions that do not require immediate medical care do not warrant a 911 call. If you or someone you know has mild food poisoning, a slight fever, nausea, or a minor cut, consider calling a physician or going to urgent care
