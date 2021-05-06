Century Council Rejects Mayor’s New Hires — For The Second Time

The Century Town Council has once again rejected the hiring of two employees recommended by the mayor.

In March, the council refused to approve the employees hired by the mayor because he violated the town’s charter. The charter states that the mayor will present his employee selections to the town council to be approved or denied. The council can only vote yes or no on the mayor’s choice; the charter does not give the council any authority to hire anyone not recommended by the mayor.

At a March meeting, the council turned down the employees because Boutwell had already hired them without their permission and voted to re-advertise the entry-level service worker and citizen services clerk jobs.

This week, Boutwell brought the same two employee choices back to the council, but a motion to hire them failed due to the lack of a second.

Council president Luis Gomez expressed concern that the clerk applicant had actually submitted her resume and application in November, months before the positions were advertised.

Gomez said he had personally contacted the references listed by the service worker applicant and had found he was terminated for just cause and was not eligible for rehired by a former employer. Gomez made additional disparaging comments about the individual.

The council provided no next step for the hiring process. Under the town charter, Boutwell can continue to come back to the council for approval of his choices, whether they be the same or different individuals.

The service worker the mayor hired has nine years experience as millwright at a lumber mill, five years in maintenance at a chemical plant, and six years in home construction. The office worker selected by Boutwell has almost 20 years experience at an area bank as a bookkeeper, loan assistance, teller and accounts payable clerk, and holds an associate degree from Pensacola Junior College.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell (above) and council president Luis Gomez (below) debate the hiring of two new employees. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.