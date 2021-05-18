Council On Aging Senior Dining Sites Have Reopened

The Council on Aging of West Florida senior dining sites reopened Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Council on Aging congregate meal program sites are open elders 60 and over on Monday, May 17. The sites closed March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, meals were available at these sites via a Monday through Friday grab-and-go platform, but now the locations are open with 100 percent occupancy so older adults can resume daytime activities.

Meals must be ordered a day in advance before 12 noon by calling (850) 432-1475.

For those who can and enjoy getting out for lunch, the Senior Dining Program is a neighborhood-based program which offers older citizens the opportunity to share their lunch with others their age. Hot nutritious balanced meals are served to active senior adults at several locations throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Meals are prepared fresh daily and contain one-third of the required daily allowance (RDA) for adults and comply with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs Guidelines. In addition, participants have an opportunity to join in arts and crafts projects, play games and socialize. Serving times and location hours vary by site.

Missing from the list below are the sites in Cantonment and Beulah. Josh Newby, marketing director for the Council on Aging, said the Cantonment site needs building repairs, and the Beulah site is too small to allow for proper social distancing.

The sites wno open are:

Century Senior Center

6025 Industrial Boulevard

Century, FL 32535

(850) 256-1012

Hours: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Monday through Friday

Chumuckla Community Center

2355 Highway 182 West, Chumuckla, FL 32566

(850) 994-8811

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Monday through Friday

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane, Jay, FL 32565

(850) 675-0810

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Tuesday through Thursday

Bayview Senior Center

2000 E Lloyd St.

Pensacola, FL 32503

(850) 432-1475

Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:30 AM

Monday through Friday

Cobb Center

601 E. Mallory

Pensacola, FL 32503

(850) 436-5192

Hours: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Monday through Friday

Westwood Homes

4400 Westover Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32506

(850) 292-9868

Hours: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:15 AM

Monday through Friday

Bagdad Community Center

6860 Pooley St., Bagdad, FL 32530

(850) 983-4500

Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Monday through Friday

Christ United Methodist Church

5983 Dogwood Street, Milton, FL 32570

(850) 983-4590

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Monday through Friday

E.H. Pullum Senior Center

8476 Gordon Goodin Lane. Navarre, FL 32566

(850) 936-1644

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:15 AM

Monday through Thursday Only

The decision to reopen comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all coronavirus limitations based on emergency executive order, and local municipalities have followed suit. As vaccination rates continue to increase, COVID hospitalizations remain trending downward, and average infection age drops steadily, Council on Aging’s management and board have made the decision to allow seniors to recongregate.

“For decades, we have been preaching the importance of socialization and companionship for our community’s elderly,” said John B. Clark, Council on Aging president and CEO. “It’s good for your mind, your soul and your body. Of course, we had to reverse course during COVID as that physical safety became most pressing, but now we feel that our area is in a safe place to return these elders to a communal setting where they can support and enrich each other and grow together.”