Century Approvals: New Dollar General, Seafood Market, Bigger Grocery Parking Lot And Mexican Food

Development review approval was granted over the last month for several projects in Century:

Dollar General — As we first reported two months ago, a new Dollar General is planned for Century in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard, on the west side of the road between Highway 4A and West Hecker Road. According to plans for the proposed store, it will be 9,291 square feet on about 1.5 acres. It will have 31 total parking space, with entrances from North Century Boulevard and West Hecker Road. The developer has told the town that they will remove 17 trees from the property. They plan to replant those 17 trees at the site, along with five flowering trees and 15 shade trees in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard, just northeast of the planned store. The town has now approved the plans.

Seafood Market — The town has approved an application for reuse of a commercial building at 11 East Highway 4 (at the railroad crossing) for a new seafood market.

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant — Work started in January on a new Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at the location of the former Becky’s Mini Mart at 9010 North Century Boulevard. The town has now approved the upgrade of electric wiring, outlets and light fixtures, and the installation of a new LED sign.

Food Giant Parking — The town has also approved the expansion of the parking lot at the Food Giant at 9501 North Century Boulevard. A house just to the south of the existing parking lot has already been demolished to make way.

In some cases, projects must also be approved by Escambia County Development Review, and the necessary permits must be issued before work begins.

NorthEscambia.com photos/graphics, click to enlarge.