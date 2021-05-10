Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Assault Against Son; Dad Says He Shot At A Squirrel

A Cantonment man was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill in an incident with his adult son.

William Jason Cook, 44, was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The victim told Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies that he was in his room asleep with his girlfriend when Cooked kicked his door open and screamed at him before going outside. The victim then heard a gunshot outside his window, according to an arrest report, before Cook began “wiggling his window air conditioner” and hitting the window.

The son told deputies that he was in fear for his life and believed his was going to be shot by Cook.

Arriving deputies found a loaded shotgun with seven shells in the woods and a spent shotgun shell in the front yard.

Cook told deputies he woke up and noticed his gate was damaged and believed that someone broke into his property. Cook said he went to his son’s room to alert him of the situation before going outside with his shotgun to investigate.

“William Jason Cook stated while he was in the front yard, he saw a squirrel and he shot his shotgun at the squirrel,” the arrest report states, before going deep into the woods to see if anyone was there. Cook stated that there was no argument with his son.

Deputies noted in their report that no involved in the incident was under the influence at the time.