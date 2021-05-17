Beulah Middle School FFA Chapter Named One Of The Very Best In Florida

The Beulah Middle School FFA has been name one of the top chapters in the state.

Florida FFA has announced the Beulah Middle School FFA has completed the National Chapter Award program application and has been selected as one of the Florida Finest FFA Chapters. These chapters have excelled in the areas of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture and have worked hard to fulfill the mission and vision of the FFA.

Beulah Middle School FFA was the only FFA chapter in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties that received the award this year. They will be recognized during the during 93rd Florida FFA State Convention & Expo to be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando this summer.

The Beulah Middle School FFA chapter advisor is Leanne Jenkins.

Pictured: Beulah Elementary School students on a virtual trip to the Beulah Middle School agricultural lab earlier this year, just one of the ways the FFA chapter adapted during pandemic restrictions. Pictured inset: Nugget (left) and Hazel were born in April at Beulah Middle and received plenty of community attention. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.