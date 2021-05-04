Barber Calvin Dawson Has Passed Away. He Cut Hair In Cantonment For 65 Years.

A longtime Cantonment barber has passed away.

Calvin Dawson passed away at his home on April 29 at age 96.

After military service in the Navy and Army National Guard, he moved to Cantonment and purchased his barbershop in 1955. He sold Dawson’s Barbershop in 2002, but continued to work at the renamed Cantonment Barber Shop until January 2020. That’s 65 years.

Visitation and a funeral service will be held on May 13.

Pictured above: Barber Calvin Dawson. Pictured below: Calvin Dawson in an update photograph with his wife, Voncille Miller Dawson. They were married in 1946 and had one daughter and three sons. She passed away in 1999. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.