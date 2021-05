ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen Tuesday In Beulah

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult.

Kayla Southern, 22, was last seen Tuesday morning on Mobile Highway in the Beulah area. She is 5-feet, 6-iches, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information or see her, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.