Woman Rescued From House Fire Passes Away From Her Injuries

April 29, 2021

A woman rescued from a burning home north of Atmore last week has died.

Evelyn Glen Akers, 73, passed away from injuries she received in the April 23 fire, according to family members. She  was trapped in an upstairs bedroom before being rescued by firefighters.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Jack Springs Road and Woods Road. The Poarch Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

