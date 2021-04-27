Two Escambia County, Alabama, Men Charged In Downtown Pensacola Shooting

April 27, 2021

Two Escambia County, Alabama, men have been charged in connection with a shots fired incident about 2 a.m. Saturday in front of a downtown Pensacola restaurant.

Nicholas Devon Hudson, 27, of Atmore was arrested at the scene and charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

Robert Willis McCaskill, 51, of Brewton, fled and was arrested Monday in Escambia County, Alabama, and will be extradited to Escambia County, Florida, to face charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Pensacola Police said McCaskill was inside his vehicle when he shot at Hudson as he walked in front of the Jordan Valley Restaurant. Hudson returned fire, according to PPD.

The restaurant was hit by the gunfire, damaging the front door. There were no injuries reported.

Pictured above: Suspects Nicholas Hudson (left) and Robert Willis McCaskill.

