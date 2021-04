Travis Nelson Park In Bratt Remains Open As Parking Lot Is Paved

The Travis Nelson Park in Bratt remains open as work is underway to pave the parking lot.

Park visitors can park alongside Bratt Road to access the park during the construction.

Travis Nelson Park is named for fallen U.S. Marine LCpl Travis M. Nelson. The Escambia County park is at the corner of West Highway 4 and Bratt Road, just west of Northview High School

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.