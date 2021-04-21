Tate Drama Production Has Not Been Canceled, But Will Be Different Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Dozens of people contacted NorthEscambia.com Tuesday after receiving word that this week’s scheduled Tate High School drama performance been canceled at the eleventh hour due to the pandemic. Many expressed anger that the show would not go on while sporting events are allowed to continue.

We reached out to Escambia County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith and Tate High School Principal Rick Shackle for answers.

“I think there was confusion at the school over a drama production,” Smith said Tuesday afternoon.” “There has been no change whatsoever to (COVID-19) protocols that have been in place all year.”

Shackle said events were scheduled at Tate earlier this school year with the hopes that they could take place as normal, but the pandemic protocols never changed.

“We have things on the calendar that allow students to work toward them,” the principal said. “As far as the play goes, the drama department was fully aware from that beginning that it might not take place with an audience.”

The spring show with shorts “Hamlette” and “Mmmbeth”, based on the works of Shakespeare, will go on without an audience and will be streamed online Saturday night. Complete details, including any cost and time, were still be worked out Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s not an everything is back to normal, but it’s a win-win for the students and the parents,” Shackle said. “It’s especially important for the seniors.”

“These protocols have been in place, and I understand people are just ready to be done with them. I get that,” Smith said. “We are all tired of the pandemic. It’s been very difficult for seniors to miss proms and all of their senior activities. People have held their own events and done their own things with their friends. But at school, we have worked with the health department and have just done the best we can for the health and safety of our students and staff members.”

The superintendent said athletic events have continued with in-person fans due to contractual obligations with the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Shackle said Tate High School is also working on plans to also steam upcoming band and chorus events.

Parents from both Northview and Tate high schools held two separate “proms” this past Saturday night for students, but they were private events unaffiliated with the schools or district.

File photo.