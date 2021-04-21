Tate Baseball Celebrates Senior Night With Win Over Washington, Honors Memory Of Sean Banks

The Tate Aggies celebrated Senior Night with a 13-4 win over Washington High Tuesday.

Before the game the Aggies honored the memory of Sean Banks, who was killed in a January 2019 wreck. Banks would have graduated with the Tate Class of 2021. Sean’s mother, Davisa Banks, was presented with flowers as were the other senior moms, and she stood in Sean’s place in a senior player photo.

Other seniors honored Tuesday night were: Dalton Bowen, Jadon Fryman, Dylan Godwin, Jordan Jarman, Zak Licastro, Joseph Pusateri and Tanner Rouchon.

For a Tate Baseball Senior Night and game action photo gallery, click here.

Pictured above: Tate High School baseball seniors (L-R) Jordan Jarman, Joseph Pusateri, Dalton Bowen, Zak Licastro, Davis Banks honoring the memory of her late son Sean Banks, Dylan Godwin, Jadon Fryman and Tanner Rouchon. Pictured below: Tate defeated Washington Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.