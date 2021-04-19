Sunny And Nice, Highs In The Low 70s To Start The Week

April 19, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 