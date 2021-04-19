Sunny And Nice, Highs In The Low 70s To Start The Week
April 19, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
