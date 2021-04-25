Storms Leave Thousands Without Power, Cause Minor Damage In North Escambia

April 25, 2021

Some North Escambia residents were without power for over 12 hours Saturday after storms moved through the area, and some minor damage was reported.

At daybreak Saturday, over 3,700 Escambia River Electric customers were without power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties; that’s about one-third of the entire EREC customer base.

Minor damage was reported across North Escambia — mostly downed trees and power lines, some minor damage to structures and lots of tossed lawn furniture and outdoor items.

Outside of North Escambia, more significant structural damage was reported in Huxford, Alabama, north of Atmore, and damage was reported in other areas including Brewton and Jay. There were no reports of any injuries.

Pictured above: An oak tree and power lines down on Highway 4 near Rigby Road in Bratt. Pictured below: It appeared a time roof was blow from a small shed into the front of this home on Highway 4 just east of the Bratt crossroads. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 