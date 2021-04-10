Storms Down Trees, Damage At Least One Home In Gonzalez; Lightning Strikes Mobile Home

April 10, 2021

Storms downed trees in Gonzalez  early Saturday morning, damaging at least one home, and lightning struck a mobile home south of Century.

A resident of Countri Lane said they “definitely had a wake up call with what we thought was a tornado” Saturday morning. A large tree branch from a neighboring yard crashing into the home (pictured  below), damaging the soffit and fascia on the roofline, and breaking a window.

The railroad crossing arms on Countri Lane were also damaged by the wind.

Lightning struck a mobile home in the 5000 block of Dawson Road about 8:30 a.m., sparking  a small fire that was extinguished by the resident. Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 