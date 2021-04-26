Spring Practice Begins Today For Florida High School Football Teams

The Northview Chiefs, Tate Aggies and other teams in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are gearing up the 2021 football season beginning today.

Monday is the first spring practice date for high school football in Florida.

May 1 is the first day the Florida High School Athletic Association will allow contact at practice.

Last season, the Northview Chiefs lost to the Vernon Yellow Jackets in the 1A regional semifinals.

Pictured: 2020 season action with the Northview Chiefs and Tate Aggies. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

