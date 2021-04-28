Man That Ran Away From Highway 29 Wreck Sentenced To Jail Time

April 28, 2021

A man that ran from a wreck with injuries on Highway 29 last year has been sentenced.

Dylan Roger Jon Ankney, 29, was found guilty of failure to remain at a crash involving injury. He was sentenced to seven months in the Escambia County Jail with credit for 192 days previously served. He will be on probation for two years, and will be required to pay restitution to the victims along with fines and costs.

Two people were injured in the two vehicle crash on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road on August 29, 2020.

Witness told authorities that Ankney never slowed down as he rear-ended a vehicle in front of the Burger King, He jumped out of his vehicle, tried unsuccessfully to remove the tag and fled behind the Winn Dixie. A witness “was able to assist him to the ground”, according to an arrest report, before the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Ankney was also ticketed by the Florida Highway Patrol for additional traffic offenses, including texting while driving, careless driving, no seat belt, and no proof of insurance.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 