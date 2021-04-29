Pace Stuns Tate 14-1 In District 1-6A Semifinals

The Pace Patriots stunned the Tate Aggies with a 14-1 win Wednesday afternoon in the District 1-6A semifinals at Navarre High School.

In two and two-third innings, Josiah Glodfelter gave up 11 runs and seven hits while walking five and striking out four. Riley Lowery threw two and a third innings in relief, giving up two hits and three runs while walking two.

At the plate, Drew Reaves went 2-3 to lead the Aggies. Cade Kelly, Jackson Penton and Bray Touchstone added one hit each.

Also Tuesday, Niceville beat Crestview 8-0. Niceville will take on Pace Thursday night for the District 1-6A title.

Photo by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.