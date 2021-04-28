One Person Shot Multiple Times In Dispute Between Molino Neighbors

April 28, 2021

A shooting Wednesday morning in Molino is being investigated as a possible stand your ground incident, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began as an altercation between neighbors on Settles Road, near Molino Road and Barrineau Park School Road.

“One neighbor shot another multiple times,” ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard told NorthEscambia.com.

The older adult male’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment following the incident about 10:45 a.m.

Southard said the ECSO is continuing their investigation.  She said all parties involved remained on scene, but no one was immediately taken into custody due to the possibility of it being a stand your ground case.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 