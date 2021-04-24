One Injured, Rescued From House Fire Near Atmore

April 24, 2021

One person was injured in a fire at two-story home north of Atmore Friday evening.

An adult female was trapped before being rescued from an upstairs bedroom. She was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital; an update on her condition was not available.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Jack Springs Road and Woods Road. The Poarch Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the blaze.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 