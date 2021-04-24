One Injured, Rescued From House Fire Near Atmore

One person was injured in a fire at two-story home north of Atmore Friday evening.

An adult female was trapped before being rescued from an upstairs bedroom. She was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital; an update on her condition was not available.

The fire was reported about 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Jack Springs Road and Woods Road. The Poarch Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the blaze.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

