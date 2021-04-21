One Final Tease From Cold Weather: North Wind, About 70 Today; Low 40s For Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.