Northview Earns 3-1 District Win Over Jay (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs topped Jay 3-1 for a district win Thursday night in Bratt.

Northview’s Josh Landis tossed a complete game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four and walking one. Andrew Diamond took the loss for Jay, going six innings allowing three hits, three runs and striking out five.

Cody Thomas led Northview at the plate, going 2-3 with one RBI. Luke Bridges was 1-3, with an RBI.

Carson Walters was 1-3 with a run for Jay, and Diamond also went 1-3.

The Chiefs are 11-3 on the season, 7-0 in district play. Northview will travel Jay Friday night; a Chiefs’ win would secure the top seed in the district tourney.

