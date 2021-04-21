No Serious Injuries In Highway 97 Wreck

There were no serious injuries reported in a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Dogwood Park Tuesday night.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on Highway 97 near Hendricks Lane, north of White Ash Road. The front passenger side of a SUV and the side of a passenger sedan collided, sending both vehicles off the roadway.

Everyone involved initially refused transport to the hospital, but one person requested that Escambia County EMS return to the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the crash occurred. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

