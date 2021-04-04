No License Needed Freshwater Fishing Today In Florida

April 4, 2021

Try your hand at freshwater fishing  in Florida Sunday, April 4, without needing a freshwater fishing license.

“The first freshwater license-free fishing weekend of the year is an excellent opportunity to introduce someone to fishing for the first time,” said Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management Director Tom Graef. “Spend this weekend with family and friends enjoying the Fishing Capital of the World as you fish from a boat or shore.”

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

“Florida has long been known as the Fishing Capital of the World and Florida fishing helps to support many industries that impact the state’s economy, including retail, research and tourism,” said RWC Commissioner Gary Lester. “Now is the time to get out on the water and an even better time to introduce someone you know to fishing – all you need is a rod and a reel.”

Pictured: Fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

