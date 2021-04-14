Molino Woman Facing Multiple Weapons Charges After a Traffic Stop In Cantonment

April 14, 2021

A Molino woman is facing several weapons charges after a traffic stop in Cantonment.

Maigan Elizabeth Brown, 31, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and possession of marijuana. She was also ticketed for knowingly driving while license suspended, failing to register a motor vehicle and attached tag not assigned or legally transferred.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Brown on Highway 95A near Highway 29 in Cantonment.

A search of the vehicle revealed a 20-gauge shotgun with shortened stock and shortened barrel that measured about nine inches, one round in the chamber and three additional shotgun shells in the driver’s floorboard, according to an arrest report. Deputies also reported finding marijuana in the center armrest and the glove compartment.

According to ECSO, Brown is a seven-time convicted felon. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $42,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 