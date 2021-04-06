Molino Roundtable Event To Explore Rural Internet Service Challenges

April 6, 2021

A roundtable discussion on rural internet will be held Friday in Molino.

In partnership with University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences 4-H Youth Development Program, Charter Communications will present “Real Rural Tech Talk Roundtable Discussion” and In partnership with University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences 4-H Youth Development Program.

Event speakers will explore the opportunities and challenges of broadband deployment, access and adoption, with an acute focus on federal funding combined with significant private investment, ultimately bringing broadband connectivity to thousands of unserved Floridians.

Invited roundtable participants include state and county officials, economic development leaders, agricultural producers, medical experts and school district officials.

The event will take place Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Escambia County 4-H Center at 5701 Highway 99 in Molino. It will be hosted outside, rain or shine. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, April 7 to Leah.Brown@charter.com.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 