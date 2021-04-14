ECSO Searching For Missing Endangered Adult

April 14, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered adult female.

Kharma Jade Cantara, 18, was last seen at 11 p.m. on April 13 in the 12000 block of Scenic Highway, near Highway 90.

She was wearing a black cropped tank top, blue jeans and red/white checkered Vans shoes. She may be carrying a small black/white checkered backpack. Kharma is 5’4”, 130 lbs, has brown hair with purple/red highlights and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

