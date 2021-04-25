Libby Pugh, Andrea Moorer Named EREC Scholarship Winners

April 25, 2021

Saturday, Escambia River Electric Cooperative awarded two $4,000 scholarships to local high school seniors.

The Escambia County winner was Libby Pugh from Northview High School (pictured left), and the Santa Rosa County winner was Andrea Moorer from Central High School. The Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Award is offered to graduating seniors with a parent or guardian that is a member of the cooperative..

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. But state legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified, educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships.

Both students will receive $1,000 for each of four years provided they continue to meet the scholarship criteria.

Pictured above: EREC scholarship winners Libby Pugh (left) from Northview High School and Andrea Moorer from Central High School. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

