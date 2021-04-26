Jay Pro Rodeo Draws Largest Crowds In 20 Year History

April 26, 2021

The largest crowds in event history turned out Friday and Saturday night for the 20th Annual Jay Pro Rodeo.

The event returns 100 percent of proceeds back to the community, including the Jay High School Student Government Association.

The annual event at the Ted May Arena in Jay featured rodeo action including pro bull riding, saddle broncs, calf and team roping, steer wrestling, and women’s breakaway and barrel racing. For the little ones, there was the calf scramble, bounce houses, face painting and more.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

