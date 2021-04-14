Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Multiple Century Correctional Officers

A correctional officer in Century was recently assaulted by an inmate.

Inmate Kadarius D. Powell assaulted multiple correctional officers at Century Correctional Institution by striking them, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Powell, 26, is service a life sentence for a 2015 robbery with a weapon conviction in Indian River County. Following the assault, Powell was transferred to the Santa Rosa Annex.