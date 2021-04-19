Highway 29 Lane Closures Planned Near Cantonment And Molino

As work continues to resurface Highway 29, drivers can expect the following road intermittent lane closures this week, according to the Florida Department of Transporation.

Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cantonment area.

Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Neal Road, north of Cantonment, and north of Highway 97 in Molino.

Work may be delayed or reschedule due to inclement weather.

Pictured: Highway 29 in Cantonment looking north toward Well Line Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.