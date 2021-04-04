Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Advisories

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Underground Utility Operations at Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) intersection – Motorists can expect intermittent northbound lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, April 5 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, April 6 as crews raise valves within the travel lane.

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30) Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor's Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- The north and southbound left lanes of Ninth Avenue over Carpenters Creek will be closed as bridge replacement work begins. The right lanes will remain open. Traffic is expected to continue in this configuration through late April.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project - Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on West Cervantes Street, between Dominguez Street and A Street beginning Monday, March 29. The lane closures are required to perform median construction work. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. The median work and lane closures will begin on the west end of the project, near Dominguez Street, and will progress eastward until the end of the year. Also, be advised that the speed limit will be reduced to 30 m.p.h.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter lane closures and pacing operations beginning Monday, April 5 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be temporarily slowed to a safe speed by a pilot vehicle during construction activities.

Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Utility Operations near Baldwin Avenue - There will be intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 8 as crews install a new power pole.

S.R. 268 (West Michigan Avenue Utility Operations at Valley Escondido Drive– There will be intermittent lane closures at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue. and Valley Escondido Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 as crews replace light poles.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive - Early construction activities are beginning in preparation for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section of U.S. 98 from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Major roadway construction activities on the $70.4 million project are anticipated to begin in summer 2021.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.