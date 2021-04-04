Happy Easter! Sunny, High In The 70s Today
April 4, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
