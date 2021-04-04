Happy Easter! Sunny, High In The 70s Today

April 4, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

