Groundbreaking Monday For Escambia County’s Newest Library In Bellview
April 11, 2021
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Bellview Library, the first library in Escambia County’s District 1.
Construction is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2022 and will include the 10,000 square foot expansion of a 2,000 square foot former bank.
The groundbreaking will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at 6425 Mobile Highway, just south of the fairgrounds.
Features of the new library include:
- The main portion of the library will consist of a large open space that is divided into areas such as a lobby, a story time area, a youth area and an adult reading area. This large open space will provide entrances to other support spaces such as multiple study rooms, staff rooms, a PC area and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room.
- Most of the existing bank footprint will be utilized primarily as a meeting room but will also function as a multipurpose room to use for programs geared toward the community. This room will have the existing bank structure exposed with some acoustical clouds to control the reverberation time.
- The development of the building’s façade was inspired by origami, the art of folding paper, which is why there are angles throughout the building.
- The new library will include an exterior lawn area with the ability to project movies onto the building for events.
- Most of the old oak trees on the south side of the property will be preserved. This south side will also serve as the location for a future park and playground so the large oak trees will be able to provide natural shade.
- A sidewalk will be built that provides a direct connection between the new library and Bellview Elementary providing accessibility for children to enjoy after school programs.
Comments