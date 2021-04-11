Groundbreaking Monday For Escambia County’s Newest Library In Bellview

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday for the new Bellview Library, the first library in Escambia County’s District 1.

Construction is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2022 and will include the 10,000 square foot expansion of a 2,000 square foot former bank.

The groundbreaking will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at 6425 Mobile Highway, just south of the fairgrounds.

Features of the new library include: