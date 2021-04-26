Florida Gas Prices At Seven-Week Low

April 26, 2021

Florida gas prices declined again last week to a seven-week low, according to AAA.

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s 12 cents less than what drivers paid in late March.

Florida drivers are now paying 4 cents less than a week ago, and 11 cents less than this time last month. Current prices are similar to what drivers paid in April 2019, when conditions were more typical (before the pandemic). The price on April 25, 2019 was $2.73 per gallon. Last year at this time, Florida pump prices averaged an unseasonable $1.80 per gallon; caused by the pandemic’s crippling effect on fuel demand.

The lowest gas price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.65 at two stations in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.59 at the warehouse clubs.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

