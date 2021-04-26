Firefighters Compete In Pensacola Beach Firefighter’s Challenge

Firefighters from across the Southeast, including Escambia Fire Rescue, took part in the Pensacola Beach Firefighters Challenge this past weekend at Pensacola Beach.

Firefighters competed for the best times, in the sand, in several obstacles including forced entry, charged hose pull, kaiser sled, dummy draga and hose hoist. During each challenger, each participant was required to wear full structural firefighting gear including boots, gloves, air packs (breathing on air), helmets and masks.

Baton Rouge took first place, followed by Mobile Fire Rescue in second and Team Unleashed from Saraland in third.

Complete results are below.

INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION

1:35:49 — Michael Greene

1:40:32 — Brent Manley

1:47:67 — Shane Hernandez

1:53:12 — Jake Morgan

1:54:85 — Caleb Dixon

1:55:43 — Nathan Perkins

1:55:55 — Miles Greenblatt

2:02:49 — Andrew Sanders

2:07:26 — Antwan Washington

2:08:88 — Michael Saunders

2:10:43 — Garrett Mcclain

2:12:73 — James Riley

2:13:68 — Zac Forester

2:17:74 — Adam Beeson

2:22:52 — Corry Bailey

2:30:40 — Haiden Goodwin

2:30:78 — Hayden Bell

2:34:69 — Robert Held

2:42:00 — Chad Hooper

2:56:69 — Ed Griffin

2:57:91 — Bakari Beard

3:09:37 — Taylor Kendrick

3:24:69 — Donny Leonard Sr.

3:26:24 — Carl Day

3:38:89 — Brady Lee

3:48:62 — Derek Barksdale

4:17:25 — Lance Card

4:23:81 — Luciano Guerrero

4:32:53 — Greg Vaughan

4:40:18 — David Clark

4:48:68 — Brad Brewer

5:20:75 — Derek Kirkwood

5:51:99 — Austin Smith

6:16:29 — Christopher Hoglind

7:00:00 — David Gonzales

7:00:00 — Nick Spanides

7:00:00 — Trent Rogillio

7:00:00 — Melody Fernandez

7:00:00 — Jennifer Nelson

7:00:00 — Jacob Freeland

7:00:00 — David Bennet Jr

TEAM COMPETITION

Top 3 – Final

1:05:52 — Baton Rouge FD

1:19:56 — Mobile Fire

1:19:75 — Team Unleashed Saraland

First Run Times

1:29:31 — WCFR Bugles

1:40:81 — Dudley’s Angels

1:47:87 — Ocean City Wright

1:49:20 — Destin Five

1:49:88 — Crestview Fire Team 1

1:52:02 — Hose Jockeys

1:54:03 — Midway Fire District

1:55:03 — ESCVFD

1:57:18 — Lynn Haven

2:01:63 — Fire Wolves Team Bravo

2:02:79 — That Other Navy Fire Team

2:08:00 — Eufaula Fire

2:09:66 — Ocean Springs Fire Dept

2:16:97 — Navy Fire 34

2:18:74 — Henderson Fire

2:23:29 — East Jackson County Fire

2:23:45 — County Fire Tactics 3

2:25:52 — Sheffield Fire

2:30:85 — BFD

2:32:46 — CFT Team 1

2:33:68 — Beulaha’s Night Crew

3:00:47 — Fire Wolves Team Alpha

The event is sponsored by Pensacola Sports.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.