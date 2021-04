Fire Caused By Lightning Strike Destroys Shed In Cottage Hill

A fire believed to have been sparked by lightning destroyed a shed in Cottage Hill Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 3:15 p.m. on Eden Lane near Clymil Drive. The shed, approximately 200 square feet in size, was fully involved when firefighters arrived and completely destroyed.

There were no injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.