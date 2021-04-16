FDOT: We Still Expect To Open The Pensacola Bridge The Week Of May 31

The Florida Department of Transportation said Thursday that repairs on the Pensacola Bay Bridge are still on track to be completed by the week of May 31.

As FDOT contractors install and repair the final five trophy pieces on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, considerable efforts have shifted to the construction and completion of the remaining bridge decks on the structure.

Deck constructions consists of several key phases including:

Placement of concrete beams. During this process, precast beams are transported to the bridge site, and erected onto the abutments and piers.

Installation of stay-in-place forms and rebar (reinforced steel). The stay-in-place forms will allow the forms to remain in place when the concrete is poured, eliminating the need to remove the forms ultimately accelerating construction.

Pouring and leveling concrete. Concrete is poured in the forms and a machine levels and smoothes the concrete surface to ensure that the top of the slab is at the correct elevation or grade.

Curing of the deck. Curing keeps the concrete damp or moist until the hardening of concrete is complete, and strength is attained.

The targeted reopening of the bridge remains the week of May 31, 2021. FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for January 2022.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge are suspended through Sunday, May 9, 2021. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.