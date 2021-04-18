Escambia Schools To End Remote Learning, Mask Mandate By Next School Year

April 18, 2021

The Escambia County School District wants students back on campus by the fall, and fask masks won’t be required.

In the next school year, the ECSD will not offer remote learning, but students will have an option of enrolling in the state’s Florida Virtual School.

“We need to get kids back in school as fast as possible,” Escambia County School Board Chairman Bill Slayton said during a board workshop.. “It’s so important that we get this into the hands of the parents and them knowing that (for) not only VPK and kindergarten students, but our existing students, next year will look different.”

“We are going to move to do away with the blended format,” Superintendent Tim Smith noted.

Summer school in the Escambia County School district will not be offered remotely; it will only be available to in-person students or virtually. Virtual students are part of a permanent online program, while remote students remotely attend their local classes at their assigned schools.

“I think that will give us an opportunity to just make sure we’re back to functioning,” Smith said. “I think it’ll be a time where we will find our rhythm again and I think that’s even more time for caseloads to go down and more people to get immunizations.”

As it stands now, the district won’t require face masks for summer school or in the fall, but they will still be an option for students.

“If a student feels comfortable wearing a mask, they absolutely can wear a mask,” Smith said. “We want our students to be as comfortable as possible.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 