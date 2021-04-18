Escambia Schools To End Remote Learning, Mask Mandate By Next School Year

The Escambia County School District wants students back on campus by the fall, and fask masks won’t be required.

In the next school year, the ECSD will not offer remote learning, but students will have an option of enrolling in the state’s Florida Virtual School.

“We need to get kids back in school as fast as possible,” Escambia County School Board Chairman Bill Slayton said during a board workshop.. “It’s so important that we get this into the hands of the parents and them knowing that (for) not only VPK and kindergarten students, but our existing students, next year will look different.”

“We are going to move to do away with the blended format,” Superintendent Tim Smith noted.

Summer school in the Escambia County School district will not be offered remotely; it will only be available to in-person students or virtually. Virtual students are part of a permanent online program, while remote students remotely attend their local classes at their assigned schools.

“I think that will give us an opportunity to just make sure we’re back to functioning,” Smith said. “I think it’ll be a time where we will find our rhythm again and I think that’s even more time for caseloads to go down and more people to get immunizations.”

As it stands now, the district won’t require face masks for summer school or in the fall, but they will still be an option for students.

“If a student feels comfortable wearing a mask, they absolutely can wear a mask,” Smith said. “We want our students to be as comfortable as possible.”