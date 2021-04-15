Escambia County Flood Maps Are Changing, And They Could Impact Construction And Insurance Costs

New flood hazard maps for Escambia County are ready for public review. The preliminary maps are the result of a multi-year project to develop accurate and detailed digital flood maps for the Florida Panhandle Region, based on data from the latest mapping and modeling technologies.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District is releasing the updated maps in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and communities throughout Escambia County. The new maps reflect current flooding risks, replacing maps that are based on outdated studies, some of which are more than 30 years old. Revisions to these mapping products may affect residents and business owners in Escambia County.

Residents and businesses will want to be aware of how the maps are changing, how the changes may affect new construction and rebuilding decisions, as well as requirements for flood insurance. Property owners are encouraged to visit Northwest Florida’s Virtual Flood Risk Open House to better understand the project and changes linked here.

Northwest Florida’s Virtual Flood Risk Open House provides information relevant to the proposed changes in flood risks in your community, as well as an opportunity to connect with floodplain management experts from your local jurisdiction, NWFWMD and FEMA.

In-person virtual meetings are available by appointment only and can be reserved on the website, via the “Connect with Us” page of the Virtual Flood Risk Open House linked here. Appointments will be held between May 18 and June 3, 2021. Appointments can be reserved between May 3 and May 14, 2021.

A 90-day public comment period will soon be open to address any submitted appeals and/or comments. Another notice will be sent when the public comment period opens. After all appeals and comments are addressed, the maps are expected to become effective in early to mid-2022. At that time, the new insurance requirements will take effect.

To learn more about the preliminary maps, see what areas will change, learn what the insurance options are and find the schedule for related community meetings, visit the link here.

For general information about the upcoming map changes, you can contact:

Escambia County

Harry Gibson, Building Inspections Department, Floodplain Administrator 850-595-3550

Jennifer Hampton, Building Inspections Department, Floodplain Manager 850-595-3550

Town of Century

Debbie Nickles, Town Planner, Town of Century 850-994-0081

City of Pensacola

Jonathan Bilby, Floodplain Administrator, City of Pensacola 850-436-5600

Santa Rosa Island Authority