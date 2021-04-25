EREC Holds Virtual Annual Meeting

For decades, the member owners of Escambia River Electric Cooperative have attended the utility’s annual meeting.

There’s also been the business end of the meeting — the election of trustees and voting on cooperative business. But the membership meetings have also been a chance for community members from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to come together with food and entertainment.

But in 2019, the membership meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 annual meeting was held virtually Saturday via streaming video.

RELATED STORY: Libby Pugh, Andrea Moorer Named EREC Scholarship Winners

In 1937, the first meeting was held to organize Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Inc. at the Oak Grove Community House. By lamplight, several prominent community leaders laid out the blueprints for the formation and operation of EREC.

After Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, which made loans available for the establishment of rural electric cooperatives, widespread rural electrification began. The formation of cooperatives in other parts of the country stimulated the interest of local leaders such as C. R. Walker, E. H. Lundy, J. L. Robbins and County Agent J. G. Hudson. They continued to move forward with their plans even though they were often met with opposition and skepticism.

On March 10, 1939, Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Inc. was born when the incorporators met at the American National Bank building in Pensacola to pass the bylaws, which would establish the cooperative and make their dream a reality. The cooperative’s first month of operation brought them 88 members. Since that time, the cooperative has grown to serve over 10,000 members in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with over 1,800 miles of energized line.

Here are the trustee election results and membership vote results from Saturday:

2021 ELECTION RESULTS



Escambia County

James Earl Hall (incumbent)

Ernie Hester (incumbent)

Santa Rosa County

Ed Kelley (incumbent)

Solar Recovery Charges Proposed Bylaw: Approved

2019 EREC Annual Meeting Minutes: Approved

2020 ELECTION RESULTS

Escambia County

J. D. Powell (incumbent)

Santa Rosa County

Mickey Diamond (incumbent)

Radford Locklin Jr. (incumbent)

Pictured above: Trustees during the virtual 2021 Escambia River Electric Cooperative annual meeting. Pictured below: The 80th annual EREC meeting in 2019 at Jay High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.