Area Churches Return To In-Person Services This Easter (With Sunrise And Worship Schedule List)

Area churches are returning to in-person services this Easter. A list of sunrise and Easter worship services is below.

Want to add to this list? Post in the comments below or email news@northescambia.com

SUNRISE SERVICES

The Community Sonrise Service will be held at 6:15 a.m. Sunday inside Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino will host a Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Attendees should bring a chair, if desired.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the church, 5741 Arthur Brown Road.

EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES

Molino/Cantonment

Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino will host a Community Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Attendees should bring a chair, if desired. Morning worship will take place at 10 a.m. The church is located at 6915 North Highway 29, just south of the Highway 97 intersection.

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will have an Easter Egg Hunt for kids and a family devotion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Easter Services will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Pursue Life Church Easter Services will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Tate High School Cafeteria.

Easter Sunday Service at Victory Assembly Of God will be at 10:30 a.m. at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

Walnut Hill/McDavid

Easter Services at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bogia will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church will hold an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the church, 5741 Arthur Brown Road. Morning worship will be at 10 a.m.

Nine Mile Road Area

Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at the Nine Mile campus at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. for you to choose from, and the Spanish Trail Campus at the corner of Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road which will meet at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1394 East Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. A butterfly release will take place at 10:20 a.m.

Bridge Church at 825 West Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A free lunch will follow the service.

Easter Services at NorthStone Baptist Church will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 2550 West Nine Mile Road.

Northridge Church at 2075 East Nine Mile Road Easter Service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pensacola

Olive Baptist Church will hold an Easter Hymn Service at 8 a.m. Sunday. Morning worship services at the Pensacola campus will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services at the Warrington Campus will take place at 11 a.m.

Easter Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pensacola and Beulah campuses of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

South Alabama